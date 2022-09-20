PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $279.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

