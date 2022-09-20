Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.38

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.38 and last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATK. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

