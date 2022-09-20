Pastel Hits 24 Hour Volume of $922,458.00 (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Pastel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pastel has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $922,458.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pastel has traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pastel
Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pastel Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.