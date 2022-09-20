Pastel Hits 24 Hour Volume of $922,458.00 (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Pastel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pastel has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $922,458.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pastel has traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pastel's official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

