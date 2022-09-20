Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 272,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of America by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,286,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,737,000 after buying an additional 1,037,800 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,100,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 80,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. 1,132,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,831,444. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $273.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

