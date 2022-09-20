Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. 3,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,721. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.