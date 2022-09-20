Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,174,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,169 shares of company stock valued at $96,762,160. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 132,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

