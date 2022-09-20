Parkside Investments LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.87. 161,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,772. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

