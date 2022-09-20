Parkside Investments LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,430,376. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

