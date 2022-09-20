Parkside Investments LLC Buys 31,200 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Element Solutions worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

ESI traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

