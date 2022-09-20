Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 17,886 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 156,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,603. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.