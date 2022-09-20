Paralink Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,053.00 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Paralink Network has a market capitalization of $409,419.03 and approximately $32,053.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paralink Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paralink Network coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00126196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00886208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Paralink Network Profile

Paralink Network launched on May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paralink Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paralink Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

