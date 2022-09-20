Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.50 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $206.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.79.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average is $180.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.