Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $206.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average is $180.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

