Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $158.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE PKG opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.86. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.