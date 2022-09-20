Orgel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IMCV stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.11. 13,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $71.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.