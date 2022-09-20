Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $226.91. 24,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,058. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average of $242.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

