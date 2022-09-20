Orgel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,386 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 175,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,743. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.