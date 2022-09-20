OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.25

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 41239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

OneMain Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in OneMain by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OneMain by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 617,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 199,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,096,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

