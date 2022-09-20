One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Gap Down to $24.68

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $23.92. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also

