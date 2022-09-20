Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,459,684 shares.The stock last traded at $31.25 and had previously closed at $31.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $9,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

