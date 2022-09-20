Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $14.94

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.39. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $209,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

