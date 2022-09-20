Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $14.94

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.39. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 3 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

