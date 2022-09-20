Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Gap Up to $17.53

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $18.03. Office Properties Income Trust shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1,222.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

