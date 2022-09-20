Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Gap Up to $17.53

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $18.03. Office Properties Income Trust shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,222.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after buying an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,507.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 159,272 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

