Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells $255,623.64 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $255,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.6 %

Nutanix stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.37. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $78,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

