Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $109,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

