Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Further Reading
