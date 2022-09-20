Northside Capital Management LLC Has $66.42 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 21.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $66,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.02. 1,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,955. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

