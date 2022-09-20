Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,832 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $185.49. 25,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,863,450. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.