Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.8 %

JWN opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

