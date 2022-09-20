NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,720,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,678,166 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 350,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 272,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NGL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.11. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

