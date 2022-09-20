NFTify (N1) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

NFTify (N1) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a total market cap of $211,798.18 and $2,278.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFTify

NFTify’s genesis date was May 15th, 2021. NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins. NFTify’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFTify’s official website is nftify.network.

Buying and Selling NFTify

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTify allows small businesses to create their own NFT store without coding; helps NFT authors issue NFT easily and detect fake/similar content for copyright protection purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

