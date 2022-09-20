NEXT’s (NXT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

LON NXT traded down GBX 62 ($0.75) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,746 ($69.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,172. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 5,578 ($67.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

