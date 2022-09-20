NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. 193,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679,845. The company has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

