Newscrypto Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and $3.71 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

