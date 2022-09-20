Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.46. 354,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,438,589. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

