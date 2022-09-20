Network International (LON:NETW) Shares Down 4.1%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 287 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 293.40 ($3.55). Approximately 2,528,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,014,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($3.70).

Several analysts have weighed in on NETW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 434 ($5.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,667.27.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

