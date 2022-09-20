Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.55

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 291912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Netlist Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.32 million, a PE ratio of 267.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

