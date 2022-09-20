Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NLST stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Netlist has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

