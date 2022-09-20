NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

NetApp Trading Down 1.6 %

NTAP stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 142.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.