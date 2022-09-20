Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $55.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Neste Oyj stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

