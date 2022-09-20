Neoteric (NTRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,960.00

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Neoteric has a market cap of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the dollar. One Neoteric coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00124446 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Neoteric Profile
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Neoteric Coin Trading
