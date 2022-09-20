Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. Raymond James dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NEO traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 116,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,684. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$10.48 and a 1 year high of C$22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.65. The firm has a market cap of C$538.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares in the company, valued at C$1,375,380.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

