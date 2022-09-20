NCC Group (LON:NCC) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

Shares of LON:NCC traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 231 ($2.79). 617,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,060. The stock has a market cap of £716.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,700.00. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286.05 ($3.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

