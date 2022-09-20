Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Critical Comparison

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% NVIDIA 26.03% 36.83% 21.35%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 NVIDIA 0 10 24 1 2.74

This is a summary of current ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 131.52%. NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $216.68, suggesting a potential upside of 61.92%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Volatility & Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and NVIDIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 28.75 -$152.68 million ($0.93) -5.84 NVIDIA $26.91 billion 12.38 $9.75 billion $3.05 43.88

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Navitas Semiconductor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

