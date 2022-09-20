Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.20. 1,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $820.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $20,932,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

