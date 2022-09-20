National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,408. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.36 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NHC shares. TheStreet lowered National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

