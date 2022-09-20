Nabox Market Capitalization Reaches $1.27 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nabox has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Nabox has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $566,984.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00119385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,731,091,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nabox is nabox.io.

Nabox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology.”

