MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $12.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MYTE opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.