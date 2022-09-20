MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $12.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of MYTE opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

