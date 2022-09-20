Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. 906,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,518,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

