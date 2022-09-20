Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.01. 96,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,429. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.81.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

