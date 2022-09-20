Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $5.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $475.34 and its 200 day moving average is $463.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

